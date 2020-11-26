Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) Shares Acquired by Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) by 147.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,023,566 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,588,962 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned about 0.43% of Schlumberger worth $93,727,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SLB. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 344.8% in the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 4,018,364 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $73,898,000 after acquiring an additional 3,114,896 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Schlumberger in the third quarter worth $46,560,000. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 70.1% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,929,107 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $108,990,000 after acquiring an additional 2,443,204 shares during the period. Holocene Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Schlumberger in the second quarter worth $42,276,000. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. increased its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 188.8% in the second quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 2,721,248 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $44,557,000 after acquiring an additional 1,779,085 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.50% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Peuch Olivier Le purchased 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $17.95 per share, for a total transaction of $448,750.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 191,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,442,271.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.58% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE SLB traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $22.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,176,453 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,168,464. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Schlumberger Limited has a 1 year low of $11.87 and a 1 year high of $41.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 2.12.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 16th. The oil and gas company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.03. Schlumberger had a negative net margin of 40.15% and a positive return on equity of 7.34%. The business had revenue of $5.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.43 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 38.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Schlumberger Limited will post 0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 2nd will be paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 1st. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.26%. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.01%.

SLB has been the topic of a number of research reports. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th. ValuEngine raised shares of Schlumberger from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Schlumberger in a report on Monday, October 12th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Schlumberger in a report on Thursday, October 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Cowen increased their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Schlumberger has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.29.

Schlumberger

Schlumberger Limited supplies technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry worldwide. The company's Reservoir Characterization segment offers reservoir interpretation and data processing services; open and cased-hole, and slickline services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; tubing-conveyed perforating services; integrated production systems; software, consulting, information management, and IT infrastructure services; reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement consulting services; and petro technical data services and training solutions.

