Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE) Sets New 52-Week High at $30.11

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $30.11 and last traded at $30.11, with a volume of 1258150 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $29.74.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $28.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.25.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. FCA Corp TX increased its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. FCA Corp TX now owns 12,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 34,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $928,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 17,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $460,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 48,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,301,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UMA Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. UMA Financial Services Inc. now owns 14,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Company Profile (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

