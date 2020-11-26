Scorpio Gold Co. (SGN.V) (CVE:SGN) Shares Gap Up to $0.14

Scorpio Gold Co. (SGN.V) (CVE:SGN)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $0.14, but opened at $0.15. Scorpio Gold Co. (SGN.V) shares last traded at $0.15, with a volume of 25,725 shares changing hands.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.15 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.20 million and a PE ratio of -1.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.54, a current ratio of 4.92 and a quick ratio of 1.93.

Get Scorpio Gold Co. (SGN.V) alerts:

Scorpio Gold Co. (SGN.V) (CVE:SGN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 25th. The company reported C$0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$2.00 million during the quarter.

About Scorpio Gold Co. (SGN.V) (CVE:SGN)

Scorpio Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploitation, exploration, and development of mineral resource properties in the United States. It operates through two segments, Mineral Ridge and Goldwedge. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Mineral Ridge gold project covering an area of 5,617 hectares located in Esmeralda County, Nevada; and Goldwedge property covering an area of 726 hectares located in Manhattan, Nevada.

Recommended Story: Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Receive News & Ratings for Scorpio Gold Co. (SGN.V) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scorpio Gold Co. (SGN.V) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.