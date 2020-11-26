Scotia Capital Inc. Acquires 4,340 Shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF (BATS:EZU)

Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF (BATS:EZU) by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 95,227 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,340 shares during the quarter. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF were worth $3,611,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,514,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $554,000. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 164.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 108,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,122,000 after purchasing an additional 67,570 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,155,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 129.6% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 64,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,359,000 after purchasing an additional 36,471 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF alerts:

EZU opened at $43.28 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $39.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.92. iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF has a one year low of $36.77 and a one year high of $47.13.

iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EMU ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EMU Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the European Monetary Union (EMU) markets, as measured by the MSCI EMU Index (the Index).

Featured Article: What does the Producer Price Index (PPI) tell investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EZU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF (BATS:EZU).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.