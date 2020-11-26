Scotia Capital Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its position in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,732 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,303 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $2,589,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hexavest Inc. raised its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 395.8% in the third quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 119 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation in the third quarter worth $32,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd raised its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 101.1% in the third quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 177 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 914.3% in the third quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 213 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation in the second quarter worth $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.39% of the company’s stock.

In other Rockwell Automation news, VP Isaac Woods sold 297 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.07, for a total value of $74,270.79. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 717 shares in the company, valued at $179,300.19. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Patrick P. Goris sold 26,332 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.18, for a total transaction of $6,271,755.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 13,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,146,595.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 54,708 shares of company stock valued at $13,108,209 over the last 90 days. 0.77% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Rockwell Automation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $256.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Rockwell Automation from $226.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Rockwell Automation from $226.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Rockwell Automation from $155.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Rockwell Automation currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $226.47.

NYSE ROK opened at $256.43 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.79 billion, a PE ratio of 38.91, a PEG ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 1.47. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 1 year low of $115.38 and a 1 year high of $267.48. The business’s 50-day moving average is $243.70 and its 200 day moving average is $224.22.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The industrial products company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 105.45% and a net margin of 11.85%. Rockwell Automation’s quarterly revenue was down 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.01 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 7.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 16th will be issued a $1.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 13th. This is a positive change from Rockwell Automation’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.37%.

Rockwell Automation Profile

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions. It operates in two segments, Architecture & Software, and Control Products & Solutions. The Architecture & Software segment offers a portfolio of automation and information platforms, including hardware and software.

