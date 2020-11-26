Scotia Capital Inc. Buys 2,417 Shares of Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX)

Scotia Capital Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX) by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 205,024 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,417 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF were worth $3,020,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 276,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,995,000 after acquiring an additional 5,185 shares during the period. CLS Investments LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Preferred ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $501,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF by 18.1% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 83,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,173,000 after acquiring an additional 12,712 shares during the period. First PREMIER Bank raised its holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF by 17.5% during the 3rd quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 250,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,687,000 after acquiring an additional 37,185 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF by 25.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 289,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,268,000 after acquiring an additional 59,281 shares during the period.

Shares of PGX stock opened at $15.07 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.61. Invesco Preferred ETF has a 1 year low of $9.71 and a 1 year high of $15.28.

Invesco Preferred ETF Company Profile

The PowerShares Preferred Portfolio (Fund) is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch Core Fixed Rate Preferred Securities Index (Index). The Fund normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index. The Index is designed to replicate the total return of a diversified group of investment-grade preferred securities.

