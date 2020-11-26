Scotia Capital Inc. Buys 2,736 Shares of Norbord Inc. (NYSE:OSB)

Scotia Capital Inc. raised its stake in Norbord Inc. (NYSE:OSB) by 3.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 83,729 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,736 shares during the quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of Norbord worth $2,470,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of OSB. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Norbord by 1.1% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 32,212 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $951,000 after buying an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Norbord by 1.0% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 111,428 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,278,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Norbord in the third quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its position in shares of Norbord by 10.5% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 22,027 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $500,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. acquired a new stake in Norbord during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $100,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.68% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Norbord from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. TheStreet raised Norbord from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. ValuEngine raised Norbord from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Norbord from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded Norbord from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Norbord presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.50.

Shares of OSB opened at $37.94 on Thursday. Norbord Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.92 and a 52-week high of $39.27. The business’s fifty day moving average is $33.19 and its 200-day moving average is $28.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.91. The firm has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 316.19, a PEG ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 2.60.

Norbord (NYSE:OSB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The construction company reported $2.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $725.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $690.54 million. Norbord had a return on equity of 4.64% and a net margin of 0.53%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.11) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Norbord Inc. will post 4.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.4569 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 30th. This represents a $1.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.82%. This is a positive change from Norbord’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Norbord’s payout ratio is currently -248.65%.

Norbord Profile

Norbord Inc manufactures and sells wood-based panels for retail chains, contractor supply yards, and industrial manufacturers primarily in North America and Europe. The company offers oriented strand boards for use in sheathing, flooring, and roofing in home construction applications; particleboards that are used in flooring and other construction applications; and medium density fiberboards for use in cabinet doors, moldings, and interior wall paneling applications, as well as related value-added products for use in the construction of new homes, and renovation and repair of existing structures.

