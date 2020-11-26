Scotia Capital Inc. Buys 3,117 Shares of Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS)

Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) by 13.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,561 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock after buying an additional 3,117 shares during the quarter. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in Citrix Systems were worth $3,520,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Holderness Investments Co. boosted its stake in Citrix Systems by 3.1% during the second quarter. Holderness Investments Co. now owns 2,528 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $374,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Bartlett & Co. LLC grew its holdings in Citrix Systems by 20.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 600 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in Citrix Systems by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,085 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $563,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Citrix Systems by 154.1% during the 3rd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 188 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Finally, Balentine LLC grew its holdings in shares of Citrix Systems by 28.4% during the 2nd quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 538 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CTXS opened at $121.41 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $124.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $138.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.18, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.91. Citrix Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $100.31 and a 52-week high of $173.56. The company has a market cap of $14.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.05, a PEG ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 0.22.

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The cloud computing company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.13. Citrix Systems had a return on equity of 391.74% and a net margin of 18.52%. The firm had revenue of $767.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $759.02 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.52 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Citrix Systems, Inc. will post 3.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 8th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 7th. Citrix Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.90%.

In related news, CEO David J. Henshall sold 4,220 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.04, for a total transaction of $612,068.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 338,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,028,016.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Arlen Shenkman sold 673 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.62, for a total value of $76,466.26. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 65,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,424,839.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 58,904 shares of company stock valued at $7,905,022. 0.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CTXS shares. BidaskClub lowered Citrix Systems from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 31st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Citrix Systems from $162.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Morgan Stanley downgraded Citrix Systems from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $140.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Citrix Systems from $185.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on Citrix Systems in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $146.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $152.93.

Citrix Systems Company Profile

Citrix Systems, Inc provides workspace, networking, and professional services worldwide. The company offers workspace services, including Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops; Citrix Content Collaboration, a cloud-based file sharing and storage solution, which provides enterprise-class data services on various corporate and personal mobile devices for businesses; Citrix Endpoint Management for mobility and device management capabilities; and Workspace Intelligence that customizes and streamlines user workflows, as well as microapp creation with low-code tooling, automates tasks and functions.

