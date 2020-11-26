Scotia Capital Inc. Buys 8,120 Shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) by 216.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,871 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,120 shares during the quarter. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $3,910,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC now owns 4,105 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,352,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 1,195 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $373,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 854 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $281,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Clean Yield Group raised its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 68.6% in the 3rd quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 86 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 876 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $289,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. 83.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:LULU opened at $357.80 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $336.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $321.79. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a one year low of $128.85 and a one year high of $399.90. The company has a market cap of $46.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.84, a PEG ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 1.24.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 8th. The apparel retailer reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $902.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $847.38 million. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 13.94% and a return on equity of 29.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.96 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $347.00 to $382.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Argus upped their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $360.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lululemon Athletica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $340.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $348.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 4th. Finally, BNP Paribas lowered shares of Lululemon Athletica from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $352.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Lululemon Athletica presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $358.91.

Lululemon Athletica Company Profile

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women, men, and female youth. It operates through two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits; and athletic wear for female youth.

