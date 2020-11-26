Scotia Capital Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Scotia Capital Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,281 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 1,628 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in Stryker were worth $3,184,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Stryker by 2.3% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,434,823 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $507,344,000 after purchasing an additional 55,799 shares during the period. Jensen Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Stryker by 6.0% in the third quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,422,843 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $504,848,000 after buying an additional 136,440 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Stryker by 9.1% in the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,757,926 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $366,299,000 after buying an additional 146,039 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Stryker by 24,921.9% in the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 1,714,000 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,236,000 after buying an additional 1,707,150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Stryker by 0.8% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,556,756 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $280,512,000 after buying an additional 13,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.02% of the company’s stock.

SYK has been the subject of a number of research reports. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Stryker from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Stryker in a research note on Friday, September 11th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $230.00 price target for the company. SVB Leerink increased their price target on shares of Stryker from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Stryker from $202.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Stryker from $227.00 to $232.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $220.23.

NYSE:SYK opened at $233.72 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 2.91. The firm has a market cap of $87.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.52, a P/E/G ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.78. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $221.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $200.02. Stryker Co. has a one year low of $124.54 and a one year high of $242.51.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The medical technology company reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.74. The firm had revenue of $3.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.41 billion. Stryker had a net margin of 11.38% and a return on equity of 20.53%. Stryker’s revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.91 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Stryker Co. will post 6.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Timothy J. Scannell sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.61, for a total value of $1,163,050.00. Insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Stryker Company Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical devices that are used in various medical specialties.

