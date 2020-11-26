Scotia Capital Inc. Grows Holdings in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

Scotia Capital Inc. raised its position in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) by 116.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,563 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,055 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in DocuSign were worth $4,426,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DOCU. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. purchased a new position in shares of DocuSign during the 2nd quarter worth about $14,674,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 22.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,953,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,747,410,000 after acquiring an additional 2,960,349 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 18,498.0% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,416,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,831,000 after acquiring an additional 1,408,625 shares during the period. Coatue Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of DocuSign during the 2nd quarter worth about $147,428,000. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 4,419.6% during the 3rd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 752,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,892,000 after acquiring an additional 735,504 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.41% of the company’s stock.

Get DocuSign alerts:

DOCU stock opened at $224.15 on Thursday. DocuSign, Inc. has a twelve month low of $64.88 and a twelve month high of $290.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The company has a market capitalization of $41.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -198.36 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $219.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $193.78.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 3rd. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.38. DocuSign had a negative return on equity of 28.28% and a negative net margin of 17.74%. The firm had revenue of $342.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $318.55 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.01 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that DocuSign, Inc. will post -0.88 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on DOCU shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DocuSign from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of DocuSign in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $240.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley raised shares of DocuSign from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $260.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of DocuSign from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of DocuSign from $233.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 4th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. DocuSign currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $239.74.

In other DocuSign news, CRO Loren Alhadeff sold 8,547 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.81, for a total value of $1,647,947.07. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 74,920 shares in the company, valued at $14,445,325.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 5,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.06, for a total value of $1,224,148.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 393,917 shares in the company, valued at $83,140,122.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 105,898 shares of company stock worth $21,204,644 over the last 90 days. 5.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

DocuSign Profile

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud based software in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, execute, and act on agreements. It also offers DocuSign CLM, which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Intelligent Insights that use artificial intelligence to search and analyze agreements by legal concepts and clauses; Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce; and Negotiate for Salesforce that supports for approvals, document comparisons, and version control.

Read More: Trading Strategy Methods and Types

Receive News & Ratings for DocuSign Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DocuSign and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.