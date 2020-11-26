Scotia Capital Inc. Grows Position in GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK)

Scotia Capital Inc. increased its position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) by 45.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 85,149 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,552 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in GlaxoSmithKline were worth $3,205,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,964,614 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $814,357,000 after purchasing an additional 507,472 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in GlaxoSmithKline by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 16,226,217 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $610,755,000 after buying an additional 348,044 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in GlaxoSmithKline by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,390,232 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $357,910,000 after buying an additional 73,106 shares during the period. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in GlaxoSmithKline by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,485,876 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $244,128,000 after buying an additional 689,685 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in GlaxoSmithKline by 33.2% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,503,300 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $170,630,000 after buying an additional 1,122,224 shares during the period. 12.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE GSK opened at $37.23 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market cap of $93.39 billion, a PE ratio of 11.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $36.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.42. GlaxoSmithKline plc has a 52 week low of $31.43 and a 52 week high of $48.25.

GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.14. GlaxoSmithKline had a net margin of 18.50% and a return on equity of 29.60%. The firm had revenue of $11.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.27 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that GlaxoSmithKline plc will post 3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.4959 per share. This is a positive change from GlaxoSmithKline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 12th. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.33%. GlaxoSmithKline’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.51%.

GSK has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of GlaxoSmithKline from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Societe Generale reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Friday, September 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.00.

GlaxoSmithKline plc engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

