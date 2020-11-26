Scotia Capital Inc. Grows Position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:BND)

Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:BND) by 50.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,237 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,242 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $3,461,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 162.1% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,922,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,871,123,000 after acquiring an additional 13,558,423 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 101.7% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,882,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,226,370,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000,938 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 80.3% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 12,986,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,145,695,000 after acquiring an additional 5,782,759 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 6.9% in the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 33,967,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,996,656,000 after acquiring an additional 2,189,791 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toews Corp ADV acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the second quarter valued at approximately $137,052,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:BND opened at $88.18 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $87.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $88.18. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $76.49 and a fifty-two week high of $89.59.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 3rd were issued a $0.151 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 2nd.

About Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures a spectrum of public, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities in the United States, including government, corporate and international dollar-denominated bonds, as well as mortgage-backed and asset-backed securities, all with maturities of more than one year.

