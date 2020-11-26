Scotia Capital Inc. Grows Stock Position in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Scotia Capital Inc. raised its position in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) by 146.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 305,247 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after purchasing an additional 181,548 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $4,774,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 94.4% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,118,532 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $105,502,000 after purchasing an additional 4,427,692 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 19.9% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 25,776 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $403,000 after purchasing an additional 4,284 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC lifted its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 624,669 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $9,770,000 after purchasing an additional 27,739 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 65.0% in the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,277 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 897 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 1,196,922 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $13,848,000 after purchasing an additional 57,903 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.59% of the company’s stock.

FCX opened at $23.54 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $18.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.29. The company has a market cap of $34.20 billion, a PE ratio of -261.53 and a beta of 2.23. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.82 and a 1 year high of $23.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 2.61.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The natural resource company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.08. Freeport-McMoRan had a negative net margin of 0.73% and a positive return on equity of 1.56%. The firm had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.68 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.01 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Freeport-McMoRan news, VP C Donald Whitmire, Jr. sold 24,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.42, for a total value of $475,790.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 70,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,364,099.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

FCX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. They set a “conviction-buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.56.

Freeport-McMoRan Company Profile

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. Its assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

