Scotia Capital Inc. Has $2.75 Million Stake in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Scotia Capital Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,277 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 320 shares during the quarter. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $2,746,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in shares of Lam Research by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 25,174 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,351,000 after acquiring an additional 1,851 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust raised its stake in shares of Lam Research by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 2,035 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $675,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp raised its stake in shares of Lam Research by 146,300.0% in the 3rd quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp now owns 2,928 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $971,000 after acquiring an additional 2,926 shares in the last quarter. TIAA FSB raised its stake in shares of Lam Research by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 58,907 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $19,542,000 after acquiring an additional 3,016 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heard Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Lam Research by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Heard Capital LLC now owns 66,057 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $21,914,000 after acquiring an additional 3,095 shares in the last quarter. 85.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lam Research stock opened at $446.78 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a current ratio of 3.31. The firm has a market cap of $64.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.18. The business’s fifty day moving average is $385.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $337.93. Lam Research Co. has a 52 week low of $181.38 and a 52 week high of $451.12.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The semiconductor company reported $5.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.17 by $0.50. The company had revenue of $3.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.10 billion. Lam Research had a return on equity of 55.82% and a net margin of 23.60%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.18 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Lam Research Co. will post 22.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 9th will be paid a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 8th. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.60%.

In other news, CFO Douglas R. Bettinger sold 8,184 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $425.19, for a total transaction of $3,479,754.96. Also, Director Leslie F. Varon sold 225 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $406.45, for a total value of $91,451.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 63,128 shares of company stock worth $23,954,139. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

LRCX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. 140166 reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $425.00 price objective (up from $330.00) on shares of Lam Research in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Lam Research from $313.00 to $389.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Lam Research from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Lam Research from $400.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on Lam Research from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Lam Research currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $385.44.

Lam Research Company Profile

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits in the United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea, Taiwan, and the southeast Asia. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

