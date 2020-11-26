Scotia Capital Inc. Has $2.88 Million Stake in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Scotia Capital Inc. grew its holdings in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) by 71.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,134 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 1,726 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in The Sherwin-Williams were worth $2,880,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kessler Investment Group LLC increased its stake in The Sherwin-Williams by 66.7% during the 3rd quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC now owns 50 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. Private Ocean LLC bought a new position in The Sherwin-Williams during the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in The Sherwin-Williams by 235.3% during the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 57 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. AJO LP bought a new position in The Sherwin-Williams during the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Holloway Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in The Sherwin-Williams during the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. 75.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get The Sherwin-Williams alerts:

In related news, CEO John G. Morikis sold 22,282 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $708.18, for a total transaction of $15,779,666.76. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 125,306 shares in the company, valued at approximately $88,739,203.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Aaron M. Erter sold 7,420 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $673.47, for a total transaction of $4,997,147.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,506 shares in the company, valued at $3,034,655.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 74,266 shares of company stock worth $50,674,133. 0.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating on shares of The Sherwin-Williams in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. Bank of America raised their target price on The Sherwin-Williams from $565.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on The Sherwin-Williams from $700.00 to $785.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on The Sherwin-Williams from $700.00 to $785.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, CSFB raised their target price on The Sherwin-Williams from $734.00 to $765.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The Sherwin-Williams has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $707.76.

Shares of The Sherwin-Williams stock opened at $731.25 on Thursday. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a one year low of $325.43 and a one year high of $758.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.98, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $704.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $645.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

The Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $8.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.80 by $0.49. The Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 53.67% and a net margin of 9.83%. The business had revenue of $5.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $6.65 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 23.69 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be paid a dividend of $1.34 per share. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 12th. The Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.38%.

The Sherwin-Williams Company Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates in three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

Featured Story: Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW).

Receive News & Ratings for The Sherwin-Williams Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Sherwin-Williams and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.