Scotia Capital Inc. Has $3.26 Million Stock Holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR)

Scotia Capital Inc. increased its position in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR) by 36.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 93,534 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 24,855 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. owned 0.15% of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF worth $3,255,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 1,499.1% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 7,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 6,881 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 32.1% during the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 1,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc purchased a new position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $59,000.

CIBR opened at $38.03 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $36.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.35. First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF has a one year low of $20.87 and a one year high of $38.12.

