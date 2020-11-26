Scotia Capital Inc. Has $3.34 Million Holdings in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its position in shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,088 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the quarter. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $3,343,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MELI. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. raised its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 5.8% during the third quarter. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. now owns 15,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,887,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 6.6% in the third quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $577,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Norinchukin Bank The bought a new stake in MercadoLibre during the third quarter worth about $274,000. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC bought a new stake in MercadoLibre during the third quarter worth about $433,000. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. raised its holdings in MercadoLibre by 118.4% during the third quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 2,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,787,000 after acquiring an additional 1,396 shares in the last quarter. 81.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MercadoLibre stock opened at $1,480.36 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1,297.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,079.74. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 1-year low of $422.22 and a 1-year high of $1,490.67. The company has a market cap of $73.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -9,251.67 and a beta of 1.58.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $984.75 million. MercadoLibre had a negative return on equity of 0.22% and a negative net margin of 0.12%. The business’s revenue was up 85.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($2.96) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 0.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on MELI. Barclays upped their target price on MercadoLibre from $1,350.00 to $1,460.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,550.00 price objective (up previously from $1,260.00) on shares of MercadoLibre in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. BidaskClub upgraded MercadoLibre from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on MercadoLibre from $1,484.00 to $1,450.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on MercadoLibre from $1,500.00 to $1,530.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,236.53.

MercadoLibre Company Profile

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates MercadoLibre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and MercadoPago FinTech, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, and allows merchants to process transactions via their Websites and mobile apps, as well as in their brick-and-mortar stores through QR and mobile points of sale.

