Scotia Capital Inc. Has $3.36 Million Stake in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Scotia Capital Inc. raised its stake in shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) by 198.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,094 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,052 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in ASML were worth $3,358,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in ASML by 29.7% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 747,155 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $275,903,000 after purchasing an additional 170,980 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its stake in ASML by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 2,920 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,075,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of ASML by 21.7% during the 3rd quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,979 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,839,000 after buying an additional 888 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its position in shares of ASML by 17.3% during the 2nd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 1,394 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $513,000 after buying an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new position in shares of ASML during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,082,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ASML stock opened at $423.48 on Thursday. ASML Holding has a 12-month low of $191.25 and a 12-month high of $429.64. The company has a current ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $394.27 and its 200 day moving average is $368.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $177.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.98.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 14th. The semiconductor company reported $2.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.58 by $0.38. ASML had a net margin of 24.30% and a return on equity of 25.91%. The company had revenue of $4.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.25 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that ASML Holding will post 9.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 3rd were given a $1.4095 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 2nd. This is an increase from ASML’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.27. This represents a yield of 0.6%. ASML’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.40%.

Several equities analysts have commented on ASML shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of ASML from $440.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. DZ Bank raised shares of ASML from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ASML from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. BidaskClub raised shares of ASML from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Friday, October 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $389.60.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography related systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture variosus range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

