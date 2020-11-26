Scotia Capital Inc. Has $3.67 Million Stake in Brookfield Business Partners L.P. (NYSE:BBU)

Scotia Capital Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Brookfield Business Partners L.P. (NYSE:BBU) by 35.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 121,673 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 68,282 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. owned 0.15% of Brookfield Business Partners worth $3,666,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Brookfield Business Partners in the 1st quarter valued at $85,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brookfield Business Partners in the second quarter valued at about $231,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Brookfield Business Partners by 56.0% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,611 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $234,000 after acquiring an additional 2,732 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Brookfield Business Partners in the second quarter valued at about $310,000. Finally, Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Brookfield Business Partners by 24.3% in the second quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. now owns 35,839 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $952,000 after acquiring an additional 7,001 shares during the last quarter. 66.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BBU stock opened at $34.96 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17. The stock has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.63 and a beta of 1.60. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.17. Brookfield Business Partners L.P. has a 1 year low of $18.60 and a 1 year high of $46.88.

Brookfield Business Partners (NYSE:BBU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The business services provider reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.37 by ($1.49). The company had revenue of $10.07 billion during the quarter. Brookfield Business Partners had a negative net margin of 0.43% and a negative return on equity of 1.66%. Analysts forecast that Brookfield Business Partners L.P. will post 5.49 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, November 30th will be paid a $0.0625 dividend. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 27th. Brookfield Business Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.32%.

In other Brookfield Business Partners news, Director Gp Ltd Bcp sold 258,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.67, for a total transaction of $1,978,860.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 1,492,177 shares of company stock valued at $11,000,800 over the last 90 days.

BBU has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Desjardins initiated coverage on Brookfield Business Partners in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Brookfield Business Partners from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Brookfield Business Partners from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 25th. CIBC initiated coverage on Brookfield Business Partners in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Brookfield Business Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.14.

Brookfield Business Partners L.P. is a private equity firm specializes in acquisition. The firm typically invests in business services, construction, energy, and industrials sector. It prefers to take majority stake in companies. The firm seeks returns of at least 15% on its investments. Brookfield Business Partners L.P.

