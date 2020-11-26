Scotia Capital Inc. Has $3.71 Million Stock Holdings in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its stake in shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) by 3.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,989 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,434 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $3,713,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Coastal Capital Group Inc. raised its position in TE Connectivity by 59.8% during the third quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. now owns 270 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. Gemmer Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in TE Connectivity in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in TE Connectivity in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. CX Institutional grew its stake in TE Connectivity by 59.5% in the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 362 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in TE Connectivity in the third quarter valued at about $43,000. 90.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Terrence R. Curtin sold 90,350 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.64, for a total value of $9,815,624.00. Also, SVP Mario Calastri sold 48,387 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.52, for a total value of $5,589,666.24. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 173,837 shares of company stock valued at $19,230,552. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

TE Connectivity stock opened at $114.93 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $106.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $92.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market cap of $38.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -370.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.36. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 12 month low of $48.62 and a 12 month high of $117.00.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The electronics maker reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $3.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.90 billion. TE Connectivity had a positive return on equity of 15.06% and a negative net margin of 0.81%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.33 EPS. On average, analysts expect that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 20th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 19th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. TE Connectivity’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.59%.

A number of research analysts have commented on TEL shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on TE Connectivity from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $118.00 price target on shares of TE Connectivity in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on TE Connectivity from $98.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. UBS Group assumed coverage on TE Connectivity in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on TE Connectivity from $97.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $104.86.

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensors solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaÂ-Pacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

