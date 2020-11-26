Scotia Capital Inc. Has $3 Million Stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RYT)

Scotia Capital Inc. decreased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RYT) by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,226 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,140 shares during the quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. owned approximately 0.16% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF worth $2,997,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RYT. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $159,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,087,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,573,000. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 19.1% during the 3rd quarter. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,355,000 after purchasing an additional 1,795 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 19.3% during the 3rd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the last quarter.

RYT stock opened at $238.60 on Thursday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF has a 52-week low of $135.78 and a 52-week high of $239.46. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $222.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $207.93.

