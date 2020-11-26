Scotia Capital Inc. Has $4.30 Million Position in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

Scotia Capital Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) by 82.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 31,770 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,403 shares during the quarter. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF were worth $4,302,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. AFT Forsyth AND Company Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 1.8% during the second quarter. AFT Forsyth AND Company Inc. now owns 4,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $571,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 1.0% during the second quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,085 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,105,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. Winch Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 6.5% during the third quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,349 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $183,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. South State CORP. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 32.8% during the third quarter. South State CORP. now owns 332 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 4.3% during the third quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,199 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $298,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. 82.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th.

NASDAQ IBB opened at $138.95 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $138.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $135.43. iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF has a 12 month low of $92.15 and a 12 month high of $146.53.

About iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

