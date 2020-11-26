Scotia Capital Inc. Has $4.72 Million Stake in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX)

Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its stake in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) by 14.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 45,242 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,649 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in Xilinx were worth $4,716,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of XLNX. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Xilinx by 19.2% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,432,032 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $189,553,000 after acquiring an additional 391,045 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Xilinx by 57.9% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 382 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in Xilinx by 569.3% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 21,116 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $2,077,000 after buying an additional 17,961 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in Xilinx in the 2nd quarter valued at $609,000. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN boosted its stake in Xilinx by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 6,078 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $598,000 after buying an additional 747 shares in the last quarter. 84.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Xilinx alerts:

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Mizuho boosted their price target on Xilinx from $94.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Xilinx from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Xilinx from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Robert W. Baird lowered Xilinx from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price objective on Xilinx from $95.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $111.14.

Shares of XLNX opened at $135.56 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.22, a current ratio of 3.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Xilinx, Inc. has a 12-month low of $67.68 and a 12-month high of $137.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.22 billion, a PE ratio of 52.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $122.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $104.39.

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The programmable devices maker reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $766.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $755.33 million. Xilinx had a return on equity of 30.66% and a net margin of 21.22%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.89 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Xilinx, Inc. will post 2.91 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 11th will be issued a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 9th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. Xilinx’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.37%.

About Xilinx

Xilinx, Inc designs and develops programmable devices and associated technologies worldwide. The company offers integrated circuits (ICs) in the form of programmable logic devices (PLDs), such as programmable system on chips, and three dimensional ICs; adaptive compute acceleration platform; software design tools to program the PLDs; software development environments and embedded platforms; targeted reference designs; printed circuit boards; and intellectual property (IP) core licenses covering Ethernet, memory controllers, Interlaken, and peripheral component interconnect express interfaces, as well as domain-specific IP in the areas of embedded, digital signal processing and connectivity, and market-specific IP cores.

See Also: Does the Dogs of the Dow strategy work?

Receive News & Ratings for Xilinx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xilinx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.