Scotia Capital Inc. Has $97.36 Million Stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Scotia Capital Inc. grew its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 3.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,011,364 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 36,301 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for about 1.1% of Scotia Capital Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $97,364,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 6.4% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 37,812,884 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,404,295,000 after purchasing an additional 2,262,845 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.0% in the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 11,257,504 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,058,633,000 after purchasing an additional 330,733 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 101.0% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 8,992,678 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $840,726,000 after purchasing an additional 4,518,458 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.2% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,418,335 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $697,769,000 after purchasing an additional 85,840 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Davis Selected Advisers boosted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.7% in the second quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 7,351,742 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $691,505,000 after purchasing an additional 120,847 shares in the last quarter. 69.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Nicole Giles sold 2,281 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.98, for a total transaction of $230,335.38. Also, CFO Jennifer Piepszak sold 3,297 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.11, for a total value of $333,359.67. Insiders have sold 21,386 shares of company stock valued at $2,460,813 over the last ninety days. 0.78% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $122.03 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company has a market capitalization of $371.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a 50-day moving average of $105.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $99.66. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1 year low of $76.91 and a 1 year high of $141.10.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.69. The company had revenue of $29.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.20 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 10.85% and a net margin of 19.16%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.68 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 7.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 6th were given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 5th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.95%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.35%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $126.00 target price (up previously from $122.00) on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $125.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Independent Research upgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $110.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $105.00 to $115.00 in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $111.34.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

