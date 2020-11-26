Scotia Capital Inc. Increases Stock Position in First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC)

Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 29,690 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 132 shares during the quarter. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in First Republic Bank were worth $3,238,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First Republic Bank by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,444,912 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,248,183,000 after purchasing an additional 306,022 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of First Republic Bank by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,284,599 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,012,578,000 after purchasing an additional 141,849 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of First Republic Bank by 53.7% during the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,020,363 shares of the bank’s stock worth $320,128,000 after purchasing an additional 1,054,879 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of First Republic Bank by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 2,686,844 shares of the bank’s stock worth $284,778,000 after purchasing an additional 307,383 shares during the period. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Republic Bank by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 2,119,444 shares of the bank’s stock worth $231,147,000 after purchasing an additional 179,252 shares during the period. 95.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of FRC stock opened at $132.96 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $128.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $114.09. First Republic Bank has a fifty-two week low of $70.06 and a fifty-two week high of $142.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, October 18th. The bank reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.23. First Republic Bank had a return on equity of 10.96% and a net margin of 22.95%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.31 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that First Republic Bank will post 5.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 29th were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 28th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. First Republic Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.38%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Maxim Group upped their price target on First Republic Bank from $128.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Citigroup upped their price target on First Republic Bank from $114.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on First Republic Bank from $110.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Barclays upped their price target on First Republic Bank from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised First Republic Bank from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $146.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $124.71.

First Republic Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, private business banking, real estate lending, and wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas in the United States. It operates through two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking, money market checking, savings, passbook deposits, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

