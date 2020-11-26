Scotia Capital Inc. Increases Stock Position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,886 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,762 shares during the quarter. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $2,464,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $1,832,000. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 93.4% in the 3rd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 522,499 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $23,036,000 after purchasing an additional 252,317 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,275,030 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $100,306,000 after purchasing an additional 276,255 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 2,222.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,514,779 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $66,787,000 after purchasing an additional 1,449,542 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Essex Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $305,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA EEM opened at $49.57 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $46.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.18. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $30.09 and a 12-month high of $49.88.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Profile

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

