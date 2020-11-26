Scotia Capital Inc. Invests $4.62 Million in Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM)

Scotia Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 17,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,615,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FineMark National Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of Anthem by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 33,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,903,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Anthem by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 3,068,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $905,679,000 after acquiring an additional 237,568 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Anthem by 47.0% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $787,000 after acquiring an additional 937 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Anthem by 44.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 4,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,114,000 after acquiring an additional 1,279 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Anthem by 39.8% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 17,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,654,000 after acquiring an additional 4,931 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Anthem alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on ANTM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Anthem from $324.00 to $389.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on Anthem from $345.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Anthem from $330.00 to $369.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Anthem from $349.00 to $337.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their target price on Anthem from $325.00 to $338.00 in a report on Thursday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Anthem currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $343.94.

In other news, EVP Peter D. Haytaian sold 4,667 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total value of $1,306,760.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 41,177 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,529,560. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Peter D. Haytaian sold 5,834 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $291.95, for a total value of $1,703,236.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 42,602 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,437,653.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of ANTM opened at $309.05 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.59. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $304.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $279.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.97. Anthem, Inc. has a 52 week low of $171.03 and a 52 week high of $338.20.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $4.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.04 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $30.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.81 billion. Anthem had a return on equity of 18.45% and a net margin of 4.22%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Anthem, Inc. will post 22.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 7th will be paid a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 4th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. Anthem’s payout ratio is presently 19.55%.

About Anthem

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small group, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

Further Reading: Marijuana Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANTM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM).

Receive News & Ratings for Anthem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anthem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.