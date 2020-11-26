Scotia Capital Inc. Lowers Holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Scotia Capital Inc. decreased its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,229 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,141 shares during the quarter. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $3,600,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Creative Planning grew its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 34.3% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 3,964 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,151,000 after buying an additional 1,013 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,361 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $395,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 896.0% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 2,500 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 2,249 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 105.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 21,848 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,343,000 after acquiring an additional 11,228 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JustInvest LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 38.7% during the 2nd quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 1,688 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $490,000 after acquiring an additional 471 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. BidaskClub lowered Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Sunday, November 1st. ValuEngine downgraded Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, November 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $275.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Maxim Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, September 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Vertex Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $290.59.

VRTX opened at $218.10 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.72 and a quick ratio of 3.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.79. The business has a 50-day moving average of $225.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $264.18. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 12 month low of $197.47 and a 12 month high of $306.08.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The pharmaceutical company reported $2.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.68. The company had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 28.55% and a net margin of 38.51%. The firm’s revenue was up 61.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.23 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 8.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Stuart A. Arbuckle sold 1,553 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.92, for a total transaction of $329,111.76. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,784,245.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Sangeeta N. Bhatia sold 10,516 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.79, for a total value of $2,805,563.64. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,424 shares in the company, valued at $3,848,178.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene; and TRIKAFTA for the treatment of patients with CF 12 years of age or older who have at least one F508del mutation in the cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator, or CFTR, gene.

