Scotia Capital Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Scotia Capital Inc. decreased its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 23.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,444 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 8,109 shares during the quarter. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $4,386,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 272.1% during the 3rd quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 160 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 73.9% during the 3rd quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. now owns 200 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 405.1% during the 3rd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 298 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on LOW shares. Truist restated a “buy” rating and set a $178.00 target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Friday, November 20th. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Monday, October 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $159.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer cut shares of Lowe’s Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $185.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Friday, September 18th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $180.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $135.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $169.63.

Shares of NYSE:LOW opened at $154.88 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $117.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.60, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.52. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.00 and a 12 month high of $180.67. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $164.93 and its 200 day moving average is $148.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.64.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $22.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.08 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 7.12% and a return on equity of 228.17%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.41 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 8.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 20th will be given a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 19th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.96%.

About Lowe’s Companies

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as appliances, dÃ©cor, paint, hardware, millwork, lawn and garden, lighting, lumber and building materials, flooring, kitchens and bath, rough plumbing and electrical, seasonal and outdoor living, and tools.

