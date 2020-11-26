Scotia Capital Inc. Purchases 15,781 Shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its position in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) by 27.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 74,334 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 15,781 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in The Charles Schwab were worth $2,693,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SCHW. Slow Capital Inc. bought a new stake in The Charles Schwab during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Edge Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in The Charles Schwab by 500.0% during the 2nd quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in The Charles Schwab by 51.2% during the 3rd quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,113 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional increased its holdings in The Charles Schwab by 64.0% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,222 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keebeck Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in The Charles Schwab during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. 85.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SCHW. Argus boosted their target price on The Charles Schwab from $42.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on The Charles Schwab from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on The Charles Schwab from $51.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded The Charles Schwab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $43.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded The Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.75.

NYSE:SCHW opened at $49.75 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $93.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.03 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $41.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.88. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 1 year low of $28.00 and a 1 year high of $51.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.30.

The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.43 billion. The Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 14.02% and a net margin of 29.80%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.70 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 12th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is currently 26.47%.

In other news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 98,870 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.87, for a total value of $4,634,036.90. Also, EVP Peter J. Morgan III sold 3,521 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.38, for a total transaction of $145,698.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,358 shares in the company, valued at approximately $345,854.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 799,560 shares of company stock worth $36,762,640. Insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

The Charles Schwab Company Profile

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates through two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

