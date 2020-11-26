Scotia Capital Inc. Raises Position in Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI)

Scotia Capital Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) by 52.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 17,027 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,868 shares during the quarter. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in Crown Castle International were worth $2,835,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Crown Castle International during the 3rd quarter worth $237,000. Cigna Investments Inc. New lifted its stake in shares of Crown Castle International by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 13,608 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,266,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Crown Castle International by 23.6% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,481 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $580,000 after buying an additional 664 shares in the last quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Crown Castle International by 17.3% during the 3rd quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group Inc. now owns 131,595 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $21,911,000 after buying an additional 19,429 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alley Co LLC lifted its stake in shares of Crown Castle International by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Alley Co LLC now owns 236,838 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,434,000 after buying an additional 1,295 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Crown Castle International alerts:

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CCI. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Crown Castle International from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Crown Castle International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $172.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, October 26th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Crown Castle International from $150.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Crown Castle International from $148.00 to $146.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $172.00.

Crown Castle International stock opened at $164.96 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $163.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $164.37. Crown Castle International Corp. has a twelve month low of $114.18 and a twelve month high of $180.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. The company has a market cap of $71.15 billion, a PE ratio of 103.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.28.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by ($1.09). Crown Castle International had a return on equity of 7.57% and a net margin of 13.09%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.58 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 5.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.33 per share. This represents a $5.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.23%. This is an increase from Crown Castle International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 14th. Crown Castle International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 84.36%.

In related news, COO James D. Young sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.32, for a total transaction of $985,920.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 186,679 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,675,093.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director J Landis Martin purchased 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $161.22 per share, for a total transaction of $1,007,625.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 139,543 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,497,122.46. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Crown Castle International Profile

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

Read More: Google Finance Portfolio Tips and Tricks



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI).

Receive News & Ratings for Crown Castle International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown Castle International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.