Scotia Capital Inc. Reduces Position in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Scotia Capital Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 55,160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,740 shares during the quarter. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $2,667,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Greenhaven Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Morgan Stanley by 225.7% in the 2nd quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. now owns 9,494,874 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $458,602,000 after purchasing an additional 6,579,774 shares in the last quarter. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in Morgan Stanley by 1,684.6% in the 2nd quarter. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc now owns 2,755,385 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $133,085,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600,983 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd lifted its stake in Morgan Stanley by 29.6% in the 2nd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 8,938,410 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $431,726,000 after purchasing an additional 2,040,307 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Morgan Stanley by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 19,840,989 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $958,320,000 after purchasing an additional 1,801,927 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Morgan Stanley in the 3rd quarter worth $85,256,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.70% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder Ufj Financial Group Mitsubishi sold 1,020,122 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.97, for a total transaction of $989,518.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Hutham S. Olayan bought 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $55.40 per share, with a total value of $1,385,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 190,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,545,334.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 25,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,385,000 and sold 1,020,298 shares valued at $998,009. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Morgan Stanley stock opened at $63.48 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $52.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.29. Morgan Stanley has a 1 year low of $27.20 and a 1 year high of $63.77. The stock has a market cap of $114.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.31. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 19.16% and a return on equity of 12.33%. The firm had revenue of $11.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.27 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Morgan Stanley will post 5.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 30th were given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 29th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%. Morgan Stanley’s payout ratio is presently 28.11%.

Several analysts have commented on MS shares. Royal Bank of Canada set a $55.00 price target on shares of Morgan Stanley and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Morgan Stanley from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded shares of Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Smith Barney Citigroup downgraded shares of Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.59.

Morgan Stanley Profile

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

