Scotia Capital Inc. Reduces Position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Scotia Capital Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 79,659 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 1,961 shares during the quarter. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in The TJX Companies were worth $4,433,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The TJX Companies by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. now owns 11,934 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $664,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of The TJX Companies by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,274 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of The TJX Companies by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 11,582 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $644,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. American Research & Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of The TJX Companies by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. American Research & Management Co. now owns 2,703 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $150,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lynch & Associates IN boosted its stake in shares of The TJX Companies by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Lynch & Associates IN now owns 46,895 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $2,610,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.96% of the company’s stock.

Get The TJX Companies alerts:

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of The TJX Companies from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The TJX Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on shares of The TJX Companies from $63.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of The TJX Companies from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of The TJX Companies from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The TJX Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.04.

In related news, EVP Kenneth Canestrari sold 22,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.55, for a total transaction of $1,233,210.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 122,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,796,375.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Carol Meyrowitz sold 77,892 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.22, for a total transaction of $4,768,548.24. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 269,755 shares in the company, valued at $16,514,401.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 120,092 shares of company stock worth $7,237,558. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

The TJX Companies stock opened at $62.80 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $57.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.28. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.72 and a twelve month high of $65.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The company has a market cap of $75.30 billion, a PE ratio of 110.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 29.72 and a beta of 0.73.

The TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.31. The TJX Companies had a net margin of 2.11% and a return on equity of 13.62%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.68 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The TJX Companies Company Profile

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; fine jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

See Also: What is the LIBOR?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TJX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX).

Receive News & Ratings for The TJX Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The TJX Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.