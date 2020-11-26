Scotia Capital Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Scotia Capital Inc. reduced its holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 0.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 58,642 shares of the company’s stock after selling 477 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $3,369,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of MDLZ. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Mondelez International during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Lountzis Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the second quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the third quarter worth about $48,000. 75.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MDLZ opened at $57.49 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.59. The business has a 50-day moving average of $56.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.67. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $41.19 and a 12 month high of $59.96.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $6.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.48 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 13.92% and a net margin of 11.99%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.64 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on MDLZ shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 target price on shares of Mondelez International in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. Mondelez International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.00.

Mondelez International Profile

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

