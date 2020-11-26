Scotia Capital Inc. Takes Position in FirstService Co. (NASDAQ:FSV)

Scotia Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of FirstService Co. (NASDAQ:FSV) (TSE:FSV) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 19,243 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,538,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in FirstService by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in FirstService by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,780 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $783,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in FirstService by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 10,673 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,075,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in FirstService by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 10,148 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,340,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. grew its holdings in FirstService by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. now owns 1,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.23% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ FSV opened at $132.06 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $135.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $116.20. FirstService Co. has a 52-week low of $57.38 and a 52-week high of $145.84. The company has a market cap of $5.74 billion, a PE ratio of 80.04 and a beta of 1.01.

FirstService (NASDAQ:FSV) (TSE:FSV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.41. FirstService had a net margin of 2.64% and a return on equity of 13.48%. The firm had revenue of $741.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $685.55 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.92 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that FirstService Co. will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of FirstService from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $158.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of FirstService from $125.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of FirstService from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of FirstService from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of FirstService from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $130.14.

FirstService Company Profile

FirstService Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides residential property services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, FirstService Residential and FirstService Brands. The FirstService Residential segment provides property management services for private residential communities, such as condominiums, co-operatives, homeowner associations, master-planned communities, active adult and lifestyle communities, and various other residential developments.

