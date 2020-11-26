Scotiabank Boosts Royal Bank of Canada (RY.TO) (TSE:RY) Price Target to C$122.00

Royal Bank of Canada (RY.TO) (TSE:RY) (NYSE:RY) had its price objective upped by Scotiabank from C$111.00 to C$122.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Fundamental Research reiterated a hold rating and set a C$101.47 price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada (RY.TO) in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on Royal Bank of Canada (RY.TO) from C$106.00 to C$107.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. TD Securities increased their price objective on Royal Bank of Canada (RY.TO) from C$105.00 to C$110.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. CSFB lifted their target price on Royal Bank of Canada (RY.TO) from C$103.00 to C$104.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Royal Bank of Canada (RY.TO) from C$93.00 to C$97.00 in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$105.20.

Shares of TSE RY opened at C$107.71 on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada has a 12 month low of C$72.00 and a 12 month high of C$109.42. The company has a market cap of $153.19 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.84. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$98.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$94.60.

Royal Bank of Canada (RY.TO) (TSE:RY) (NYSE:RY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 26th. The financial services provider reported C$2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$1.68 by C$0.55. The company had revenue of C$12.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$11.47 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Royal Bank of Canada will post 8.5799998 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Royal Bank of Canada (RY.TO) news, Director David Ian Mckay sold 7,515 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$97.19, for a total value of C$730,392.62. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$570,804.50. Also, Senior Officer Helena Gottschling sold 691 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$97.23, for a total value of C$67,183.51. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$123,769.33. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 23,236 shares of company stock worth $2,285,910.

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers check and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, loans, investment products, payments, international trade, and business advice services. This segment offers financial products and services through branches, automated teller machines, and mobile sales network.

