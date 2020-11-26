Scotiabank Raises Bank of Montreal (BMO.TO) (TSE:BMO) Price Target to C$104.00

Bank of Montreal (BMO.TO) (TSE:BMO) (NYSE:BMO) had its price objective raised by Scotiabank from C$85.00 to C$104.00 in a research report released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Bank of Montreal (BMO.TO) from C$75.00 to C$86.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. National Bank Financial upped their target price on shares of Bank of Montreal (BMO.TO) from C$83.00 to C$87.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Fundamental Research reissued a buy rating and set a C$94.07 price target on shares of Bank of Montreal (BMO.TO) in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Bank of Montreal (BMO.TO) from C$84.00 to C$87.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Finally, Bank of America raised Bank of Montreal (BMO.TO) from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bank of Montreal (BMO.TO) presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$87.63.

Shares of Bank of Montreal (BMO.TO) stock opened at C$97.04 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$84.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$77.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.38 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.94. Bank of Montreal has a 52 week low of C$55.76 and a 52 week high of C$104.75.

Bank of Montreal (BMO.TO) (TSE:BMO) (NYSE:BMO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 25th. The bank reported C$1.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.57 by C$0.28. The company had revenue of C$7.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$6.03 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Bank of Montreal will post 8.0300005 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bank of Montreal (BMO.TO)

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. It operates through three groups: Personal and Commercial Banking, BMO Wealth Management, and BMO Capital Markets. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, and specialized banking programs for small business and commercial banking customers.

