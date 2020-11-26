Scotiabank Raises Canadian Western Bank (CWB.TO) (TSE:CWB) Price Target to C$33.00

Canadian Western Bank (CWB.TO) (TSE:CWB) had its target price lifted by Scotiabank from C$29.00 to C$33.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on CWB. National Bank Financial upped their price target on shares of Canadian Western Bank (CWB.TO) from C$28.00 to C$30.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. CSFB upped their target price on Canadian Western Bank (CWB.TO) from C$25.00 to C$29.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. TD Securities lifted their price target on Canadian Western Bank (CWB.TO) from C$29.00 to C$32.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, August 31st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Canadian Western Bank (CWB.TO) from C$23.00 to C$28.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Monday, August 31st. Finally, Raymond James reiterated an outperform rating and set a C$34.00 price objective on shares of Canadian Western Bank (CWB.TO) in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Canadian Western Bank (CWB.TO) currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$29.45.

Shares of TSE CWB opened at C$30.63 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.56. Canadian Western Bank has a 12 month low of C$15.70 and a 12 month high of C$35.93. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$26.94 and a 200-day moving average of C$25.00.

Canadian Western Bank (CWB.TO) (TSE:CWB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 28th. The company reported C$0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.50 by C$0.24. The company had revenue of C$226.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$210.50 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Canadian Western Bank will post 2.9100003 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Elizabeth Gay Mitchell bought 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$25.96 per share, with a total value of C$103,840.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 25,350 shares in the company, valued at C$658,086. Also, Senior Officer Darrell Robert Jones sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$28.48, for a total transaction of C$56,956.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 20,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$578,074.92.

Canadian Western Bank provides personal and business banking products and services primarily in Western Canada. The company offers current, savings, cash management, US dollar, senior, chequing, youth, and student accounts, as well as specialized accounts, including corporate and commercial, organization, strata solution/condo, general trust, and trust fund investment accounts.

