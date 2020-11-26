Scotiabank Raises National Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:NTIOF) Price Target to $83.00

National Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:NTIOF) had its price objective upped by Scotiabank from $77.00 to $83.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of National Bank of Canada from $64.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of National Bank of Canada from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $74.00 in a report on Monday. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of National Bank of Canada from a sell rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. CIBC lowered shares of National Bank of Canada from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $85.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity restated a hold rating and issued a $63.00 price objective on shares of National Bank of Canada in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $72.71.

National Bank of Canada stock opened at $56.50 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.37. National Bank of Canada has a 1-year low of $26.77 and a 1-year high of $56.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market cap of $18.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.64 and a beta of 1.28.

National Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:NTIOF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter. National Bank of Canada had a net margin of 18.31% and a return on equity of 16.65%. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter.

National Bank of Canada Company Profile

National Bank of Canada provides various financial products and services to retail, commercial, corporate, and institutional clients in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments; Personal and Commercial, Wealth Management, Financial Markets, and U.S. Specialty Finance and International.

