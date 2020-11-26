Secret Trading 11.8% Lower Over Last 7 Days (SCRT)

Secret (CURRENCY:SCRT) traded 15.7% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on November 26th. Secret has a market cap of $20.11 million and $585,955.00 worth of Secret was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Secret coin can currently be purchased for $0.36 or 0.00002118 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Secret has traded 11.8% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded 19.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.03 or 0.00528895 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded down 12% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00007848 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.18 or 0.00030775 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00002382 BTC.

Compound Coin (COMP) traded up 127,706.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $192.95 or 0.01146213 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 15% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000069 BTC.

InflationCoin (IFLT) traded 12.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 17.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Secret Coin Profile

Secret (SCRT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 26th, 2015. Secret’s total supply is 111,771,105 coins and its circulating supply is 56,395,809 coins. The official message board for Secret is forum.scrt.network. The official website for Secret is scrt.network. Secret’s official Twitter account is @SecretCoinDevs and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Block Rewards500 coins per block until block 2000250 coins per block until block 4000125 coins per block until block 800062.5 coins per block until block 1600031.25 coins per block until block 224000 “

Buying and Selling Secret

