SharpSpring (NASDAQ:SHSP) Downgraded by Roth Capital

Roth Capital lowered shares of SharpSpring (NASDAQ:SHSP) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note published on Monday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has $17.00 target price on the technology company’s stock, up from their previous target price of $15.00.

Several other brokerages have also commented on SHSP. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of SharpSpring from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SharpSpring from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $14.80.

SharpSpring stock opened at $15.19 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $175.49 million, a PE ratio of -23.73 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a current ratio of 2.46. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $12.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.12. SharpSpring has a twelve month low of $4.50 and a twelve month high of $18.30.

SharpSpring (NASDAQ:SHSP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The technology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06). SharpSpring had a negative net margin of 27.56% and a negative return on equity of 26.05%. Equities analysts anticipate that SharpSpring will post -0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other SharpSpring news, CTO Travis Whitton sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.72, for a total value of $836,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 56,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $942,372.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 21.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in SharpSpring by 55.5% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 24,226 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 8,651 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SharpSpring by 26.7% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 29,094 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $255,000 after acquiring an additional 6,138 shares during the period. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc lifted its holdings in shares of SharpSpring by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc now owns 30,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $263,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of SharpSpring during the 2nd quarter worth about $366,000. Finally, Worth Venture Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of SharpSpring during the 3rd quarter worth about $694,000. 56.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SharpSpring, Inc operates as a cloud-based marketing technology company worldwide. The company offers SharpSpring, a marketing automation Software as Service platform that uses features, such as web tracking, lead scoring, and automated workflow; and SharpSpring Mail+ product, a subset of the full suite solution, which focuses on traditional email marketing.

