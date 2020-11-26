Shawcor Ltd. (SCL.TO) (TSE:SCL) Shares Gap Down to $3.73

Shawcor Ltd. (SCL.TO) (TSE:SCL) shares gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $3.73, but opened at $3.36. Shawcor Ltd. (SCL.TO) shares last traded at $3.45, with a volume of 123,267 shares traded.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Shawcor Ltd. (SCL.TO) from C$2.00 to C$3.50 in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Shawcor Ltd. (SCL.TO) from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from C$3.00 to C$4.25 in a research report on Friday, August 7th. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Shawcor Ltd. (SCL.TO) from C$2.75 to C$3.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. National Bank Financial dropped their target price on shares of Shawcor Ltd. (SCL.TO) from C$4.50 to C$4.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, ATB Capital lifted their target price on shares of Shawcor Ltd. (SCL.TO) from C$3.50 to C$4.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 19th.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$2.47 and its 200 day moving average is C$2.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $242.95 million and a PE ratio of -0.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.50.

Shawcor Ltd. (SCL.TO) Company Profile (TSE:SCL)

Shawcor Ltd., an energy services company, provides products and services for the infrastructure, energy, and transportation markets in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Russia, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Pipeline and Pipe Services, Composite Systems, and Automotive and Industrial.

