SIBCoin (SIB) Reaches Market Cap of $382,927.02

SIBCoin (CURRENCY:SIB) traded down 8.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on November 26th. SIBCoin has a market capitalization of $382,927.02 and $1,053.00 worth of SIBCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, SIBCoin has traded up 15.6% against the U.S. dollar. One SIBCoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0204 or 0.00000121 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 12.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16,834.09 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $507.42 or 0.03014246 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 20.7% against the dollar and now trades at $267.90 or 0.01591390 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 18.6% against the dollar and now trades at $71.51 or 0.00424793 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 17.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $111.10 or 0.00659991 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00007878 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 17.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $68.84 or 0.00408951 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 19.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.06 or 0.00035982 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 19.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 16.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.33 or 0.00108878 BTC.

About SIBCoin

SIBCoin (CRYPTO:SIB) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11GOST hashing algorithm. It launched on May 9th, 2015. SIBCoin’s total supply is 18,816,732 coins. SIBCoin’s official Twitter account is @SibChervonec and its Facebook page is accessible here. SIBCoin’s official website is sibcoin.com.

Buying and Selling SIBCoin

SIBCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SIBCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SIBCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SIBCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

