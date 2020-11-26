Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SIEGY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SIEGY) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the eighteen brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and thirteen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

SIEGY has been the subject of several research reports. Vertical Research raised shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Friday, November 13th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Thursday, August 20th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Monday, September 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 14th.

SIEGY opened at $67.34 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.02. Siemens Aktiengesellschaft has a 52 week low of $31.62 and a 52 week high of $76.64. The company has a market capitalization of $114.47 billion, a PE ratio of 27.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft operates in the fields of electrification, automation, and digitalization worldwide. Its Digital Industries segment offers automation systems and software for factories, numerical control systems, motors, drives and inverters, and integrated automation systems for machine tools and production machines; process control systems, machine-to-machine communication products, sensors and radio frequency identification systems, and production lifecycle software; mechatronic systems simulation and testing software; and cloud-based industrial Internet of Things operating system.

