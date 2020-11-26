Sierra Wireless, Inc. (SW.TO) (TSE:SW) Reaches New 1-Year High at $19.80

Sierra Wireless, Inc. (SW.TO) (TSE:SW) (NASDAQ:SWIR) reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$19.80 and last traded at C$19.67, with a volume of 23268 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$18.70.

Separately, National Bank Financial reaffirmed a “sector perform overweight” rating on shares of Sierra Wireless, Inc. (SW.TO) in a report on Monday, October 26th.

The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $681.73 million and a P/E ratio of -11.67. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$14.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$14.18.

In related news, Senior Officer Rene Fernando Link sold 7,000 shares of Sierra Wireless, Inc. (SW.TO) stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$16.40, for a total transaction of C$114,795.91. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$236,331.98.

Sierra Wireless, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides device-to-cloud Internet Of Things (IoT) solutions primarily in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through two segments, IoT Solutions and Embedded Broadband. The IoT Solutions segment offers recurring connectivity services, cloud management software, and cellular modules and gateways.

