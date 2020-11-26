Silgan (NASDAQ:SLGN) Stock Rating Lowered by Bank of America

Silgan (NASDAQ:SLGN) was downgraded by investment analysts at Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report released on Tuesday, AR Network reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on SLGN. BidaskClub downgraded Silgan from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Seaport Global Securities raised Silgan from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Silgan from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Cfra raised Silgan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Silgan from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.25.

SLGN stock opened at $34.00 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.72. The business has a 50-day moving average of $36.28 and a 200-day moving average of $35.47. Silgan has a fifty-two week low of $24.65 and a fifty-two week high of $40.44.

Silgan (NASDAQ:SLGN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.10. Silgan had a return on equity of 27.83% and a net margin of 5.50%. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.76 earnings per share. Silgan’s revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Silgan will post 2.85 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in Silgan by 124.7% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 51,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,677,000 after purchasing an additional 28,742 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Silgan by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 72,452 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,347,000 after buying an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in shares of Silgan by 2,948.4% in the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 408,033 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,215,000 after buying an additional 394,648 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Silgan by 169.3% in the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 104,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,375,000 after buying an additional 65,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank boosted its stake in shares of Silgan by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 47,186 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,796,000 after buying an additional 2,640 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.33% of the company’s stock.

Silgan

Silgan Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells rigid packaging for consumer goods products in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Metal Containers, Closures, and Plastic Containers. The Metal Containers segment manufactures and sells steel and aluminum containers for food products, such as pet food, vegetables, soups, proteins, tomato based products, adult nutritional drinks, fruits, and other miscellaneous food products, as well as general line metal containers primarily for chemicals.

