Silverway (SLV) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $35.00

Silverway (CURRENCY:SLV) traded down 9.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on November 26th. Silverway has a market cap of $1,211.48 and $35.00 worth of Silverway was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Silverway has traded down 7.8% against the US dollar. One Silverway token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges including Coinsbit, BitMart and CoinLim.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Silverway alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $16,834.09 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 20.7% against the dollar and now trades at $267.90 or 0.01591390 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 16.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.33 or 0.00108878 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded down 17.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000993 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000732 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00005571 BTC.

BitcoinDark (BTCD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $16.23 or 0.00246929 BTC.

PRIZM (PZM) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63.46 or 0.00376984 BTC.

Silverway Profile

Silverway (CRYPTO:SLV) is a token. Silverway’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 150,009,999 tokens. The official website for Silverway is silverway.io. Silverway’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Silverway is medium.com/silverwayplatform.

Silverway Token Trading

Silverway can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinLim, BitMart and Coinsbit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Silverway directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Silverway should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Silverway using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Silverway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Silverway and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.