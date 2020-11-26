Simon P. Silver Sells 12,170 Shares of Derwent London Plc (DLN.L) (LON:DLN) Stock

Derwent London Plc (DLN.L) (LON:DLN) insider Simon P. Silver sold 12,170 shares of Derwent London Plc (DLN.L) stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 3,182 ($41.57), for a total value of £387,249.40 ($505,943.82).

Shares of LON:DLN opened at GBX 3,124 ($40.82) on Thursday. Derwent London Plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 2,334 ($30.49) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 4,362 ($56.99). The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 2,908 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 2,847.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion and a P/E ratio of 24.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.26, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 2.23.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on DLN shares. Liberum Capital reiterated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 3,300 ($43.11) price target on shares of Derwent London Plc (DLN.L) in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and set a GBX 3,250 ($42.46) price objective on shares of Derwent London Plc (DLN.L) in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Derwent London Plc (DLN.L) in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 3,530.23 ($46.12).

Derwent London Plc (DLN.L) Company Profile

Derwent London plc owns 83 buildings in a commercial real estate portfolio predominantly in central London valued at Â£5.4 billion (including joint ventures) as at 30 June 2020, making it the largest London-focused real estate investment trust (REIT). Our experienced team has a long track record of creating value throughout the property cycle by regenerating our buildings via development or refurbishment, effective asset management and capital recycling.

