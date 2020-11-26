Sirius Real Estate (LON:SRE) Price Target Raised to GBX 93

Sirius Real Estate (LON:SRE) had its price target upped by Berenberg Bank from GBX 91 ($1.19) to GBX 93 ($1.22) in a research note released on Monday, AnalystRatings.net reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Sirius Real Estate stock opened at GBX 90 ($1.18) on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 80.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 76.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.45, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.53. Sirius Real Estate has a one year low of GBX 44.35 ($0.58) and a one year high of GBX 93.50 ($1.22). The stock has a market cap of $791.33 million and a PE ratio of 7.56.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 17th will be paid a €0.02 ($0.02) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 17th. This is a boost from Sirius Real Estate’s previous dividend of $0.02. This represents a yield of 1.84%. Sirius Real Estate’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.21%.

In other news, insider Andrew Coombs sold 719,166 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 75 ($0.98), for a total value of £539,374.50 ($704,696.24).

Sirius is a property company listed on the main market and premium segment of the London Stock Exchange and the main board of the Johannesburg Stock Exchange. It is a leading operator of branded business parks providing conventional space and flexible workspace in Germany. The Company’s core strategy is the acquisition of business parks at attractive yields, the integration of these business parks into its network of sites under the Company’s own name as well as offering a range of branded products within those sites, and the reconfiguration and upgrade of existing and vacant space to appeal to the local market, through intensive asset management and investment.

